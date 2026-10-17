Florida Secures Arrest Warrant for ‘Communist Dictator of Cuba, Raúl Castro’
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
Evan Barker’s account, in the engaging ‘Nothing Left,’ of how a progressive devoted to Obamacare came to vote for Donald Trump, fails to fully convince.
Published:
Updated:
‘Nothing Left: Confessions of a Democratic Operative’
By Evan Barker
Threshold Editions, 288 pages
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
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By MATTHEW RICE|
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By JOHN STEELE GORDON|
By LUKE FUNK|
‘Nothing Left: Confessions of a Democratic Operative’
By Evan Barker
Threshold Editions, 288 pages
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