Florida Secures Arrest Warrant for ‘Communist Dictator of Cuba, Raúl Castro’
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
Attorneys for the federal government says the judge hearing the Washington, D.C., golf course case has displayed ‘disdain’ for the Trump Administration in other cases.
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The Trump administration is pushing for the removal of the judge overseeing the legal battle over President Trump’s plans to renovate a public golf course at Washington D.C.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By STEPHEN MOORE|
By JOHN STEELE GORDON|
By LUKE FUNK|
The Trump administration is pushing for the removal of the judge overseeing the legal battle over President Trump’s plans to renovate a public golf course at Washington D.C.
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