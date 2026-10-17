Florida Secures Arrest Warrant for ‘Communist Dictator of Cuba, Raúl Castro’
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
Authorities report that one male protester had his hand blown off by a police crowd-control grenade as demonstrators marched in 140 cities and towns.
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Weeks of escalating protests across France boiled over Saturday with officials reporting about 400 persons arrested as more than half a million demonstrators took to the streets of Paris and 140 smaller cities and communities, frequently clashing with authorities and setting fires.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By STEPHEN MOORE|
By JOHN STEELE GORDON|
By LUKE FUNK|
Weeks of escalating protests across France boiled over Saturday with officials reporting about 400 persons arrested as more than half a million demonstrators took to the streets of Paris and 140 smaller cities and communities, frequently clashing with authorities and setting fires.
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