Florida Secures Arrest Warrant for ‘Communist Dictator of Cuba, Raúl Castro’
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
The swing against Republicans seems driven more by an impulse to curb the excesses of the president than by any faith in alternative policies.
The defining moment of the 2024 presidential campaign, it can be argued, came almost exactly two years ago, on Sunday, October 20, when the former president, Donald Trump, traded his suit coat for a yellow apron and worked the fry station and the drive-thru window at a McDonald’s.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By STEPHEN MOORE|
By JOHN STEELE GORDON|
By LUKE FUNK|
The defining moment of the 2024 presidential campaign, it can be argued, came almost exactly two years ago, on Sunday, October 20, when the former president, Donald Trump, traded his suit coat for a yellow apron and worked the fry station and the drive-thru window at a McDonald’s.
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