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By DEAN KARAYANIS|
‘In light of the riots in France, we must prepare a plan to absorb a massive immigration of Jews,’ a government minister warns his colleagues.
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A call for French Jews to depart France and make their way to Israel has been issued by Israel’s immigration chief amid rioting and arson that has engulfed the country in recent days.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By STEPHEN MOORE|
By JOHN STEELE GORDON|
By LUKE FUNK|
A call for French Jews to depart France and make their way to Israel has been issued by Israel’s immigration chief amid rioting and arson that has engulfed the country in recent days.
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