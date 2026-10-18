Florida Secures Arrest Warrant for ‘Communist Dictator of Cuba, Raúl Castro’
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
The European man understood long ago that dress is a language; too many of his American counterparts pride themselves on being sartorially illiterate.
Stand on Via Montenapoleone at nine in the morning and watch the men walk to work. You may well see a bank clerk in a navy suit that fits. A retiree in a tweed jacket, pressed shirt and polished shoes, on his way to buy bread. None of them is dressed for an occasion. They are dressed for the day. In Milan this is occasion enough.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By STEPHEN MOORE|
By JOHN STEELE GORDON|
By LUKE FUNK|
Stand on Via Montenapoleone at nine in the morning and watch the men walk to work. You may well see a bank clerk in a navy suit that fits. A retiree in a tweed jacket, pressed shirt and polished shoes, on his way to buy bread. None of them is dressed for an occasion. They are dressed for the day. In Milan this is occasion enough.
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