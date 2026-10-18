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The $449 headphones add direct Wi-Fi streaming, stronger noise cancellation, and up to 35 hours of battery life.
Sonos is one of the most famous and loved consumer audio brands in the world, known for its sound quality, elegant design and easy-to-use software, and easy interconnectivity. This made it all the more surprising that, until 2024, it never sold a pair of headphones.
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Sonos is one of the most famous and loved consumer audio brands in the world, known for its sound quality, elegant design and easy-to-use software, and easy interconnectivity. This made it all the more surprising that, until 2024, it never sold a pair of headphones.
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