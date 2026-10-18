Florida Secures Arrest Warrant for ‘Communist Dictator of Cuba, Raúl Castro’
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
Judd Apatow’s Netflix documentary ‘Norm: The Tale of Norm Macdonald’ showcases a consummate comedian, even as the man himself remains elusive.
The trailer for a new documentary by Judd Apatow, “Norm: The Tale of Norm Macdonald,” dubs the subject under consideration “an unknowable man.” An entertainer’s public persona is, if not necessarily at odds with his private self, then substantially different. A telling marker of this divide was Macdonald’s performance of the final stand-up comedy set on “Late Show with David Letterman.” After a run of jokes typical of the comedian’s laconic style, he began to choke-up when recounting a Letterman routine he had heard at age 13. Whereupon Macdonald averred his love of both stand-up and the famously prickly talk-show host. You can watch it on YouTube. Even if you’re not familiar with the players, the moment is moving.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By STEPHEN MOORE|
By JOHN STEELE GORDON|
By LUKE FUNK|
The trailer for a new documentary by Judd Apatow, “Norm: The Tale of Norm Macdonald,” dubs the subject under consideration “an unknowable man.” An entertainer’s public persona is, if not necessarily at odds with his private self, then substantially different. A telling marker of this divide was Macdonald’s performance of the final stand-up comedy set on “Late Show with David Letterman.” After a run of jokes typical of the comedian’s laconic style, he began to choke-up when recounting a Letterman routine he had heard at age 13. Whereupon Macdonald averred his love of both stand-up and the famously prickly talk-show host. You can watch it on YouTube. Even if you’re not familiar with the players, the moment is moving.
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