

The trailer for a new documentary by Judd Apatow, “Norm: The Tale of Norm Macdonald,” dubs the subject under consideration “an unknowable man.” An entertainer’s public persona is, if not necessarily at odds with his private self, then substantially different. A telling marker of this divide was Macdonald’s performance of the final stand-up comedy set on “Late Show with David Letterman.” After a run of jokes typical of the comedian’s laconic style, he began to choke-up when recounting a Letterman routine he had heard at age 13. Whereupon Macdonald averred his love of both stand-up and the famously prickly talk-show host. You can watch it on YouTube. Even if you’re not familiar with the players, the moment is moving.