Florida Secures Arrest Warrant for ‘Communist Dictator of Cuba, Raúl Castro’
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
President Trump is pausing sanctions which were due to go into effect Sunday on Russian officials, oligarchs, and corporations, saying that Moscow isn’t helping Iran even though it could.
Published:
Updated:
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent lambasted European allies on Sunday, saying their decision to purchase diesel from Russia in the midst of Russia’s war with Ukraine left the United States little choice but to foreclose on its implementation of new sanctions approved by Congress and signed into law by President Trump just last month.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By STEPHEN MOORE|
By JOHN STEELE GORDON|
By LUKE FUNK|
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent lambasted European allies on Sunday, saying their decision to purchase diesel from Russia in the midst of Russia’s war with Ukraine left the United States little choice but to foreclose on its implementation of new sanctions approved by Congress and signed into law by President Trump just last month.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cancel anytime