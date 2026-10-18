Florida Secures Arrest Warrant for ‘Communist Dictator of Cuba, Raúl Castro’
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
‘If Israel has the wrong Leader, which would be anyone other than Bibi, America will have to do this work ourselves, and I am not inclined to do so,’ the president said of the protracted battle with Iran.
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Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu offered fawning praise to President Trump on Sunday after the American president endorsed the Israeli leader for re-election in a nationwide legislative vote scheduled on October 27.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By STEPHEN MOORE|
By JOHN STEELE GORDON|
By LUKE FUNK|
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu offered fawning praise to President Trump on Sunday after the American president endorsed the Israeli leader for re-election in a nationwide legislative vote scheduled on October 27.
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