Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
The president anticipates ‘gridlock’ if the GOP loses control of Congress: ‘what happens is I veto everything and then the Democrats come and they want to make a deal. So, we’ll work it out.’
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There are a couple thousand words in today’s New York Times about the Democratic game plan if they win back Congress.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
There are a couple thousand words in today’s New York Times about the Democratic game plan if they win back Congress.
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