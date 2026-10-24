Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
A year after President Trump named Nigeria a Country of Particular Concern, churches are still burning and Washington is still arguing over what counts as genocide.
A Christian woman in Nigeria watched Islamic terrorists murder her husband and two little children in front of her. Then they chopped off her hand.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
A Christian woman in Nigeria watched Islamic terrorists murder her husband and two little children in front of her. Then they chopped off her hand.
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