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By DAVID JONES|
More than 20,000 children ages 8 to 11 have been prescribed GLP-1 weight-loss drugs that the Food and Drug Administration has not cleared for kids that young.
Published:
Updated:
More than 20,000 American children between the ages of 8 and 11 have been prescribed GLP-1 weight-loss drugs, and the pace is quickening.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
More than 20,000 American children between the ages of 8 and 11 have been prescribed GLP-1 weight-loss drugs, and the pace is quickening.
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