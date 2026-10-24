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It may not have been the mini-Super Bowl experience the NFL had planned for its first-regular season game in Paris, but the fact that it was played without any major incidents or delays was a victory in itself for the league and its plans for international expansion.
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It may not have been the mini-Super Bowl experience the NFL had planned for its first-regular season game in Paris, but the fact that it was played without any major incidents or delays was a victory in itself for the league and its plans for international expansion.
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