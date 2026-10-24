Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
The episode has prompted growing concern in Congress and elsewhere about Elon Musk’s apparent power to make unilateral decisions affecting America’s national security interests.
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Ukraine said Saturday that it has regained full access to the Elon Musk-owned satellite system that is vital to its defense against Russian airstrikes, but with no more clarity about who controls the throttle than when the system was slowed down 10 days ago.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Ukraine said Saturday that it has regained full access to the Elon Musk-owned satellite system that is vital to its defense against Russian airstrikes, but with no more clarity about who controls the throttle than when the system was slowed down 10 days ago.
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