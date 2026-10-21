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By DAVID JONES|
The high-stakes expansion test could determine if the league has a future in France.
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The National Football League is planning to create a “mini-Super Bowl” atmosphere at Paris this week for its first regular-season game in France, despite a heightened security presence after civil unrest protests engulfed the capital last weekend.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
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By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
The National Football League is planning to create a “mini-Super Bowl” atmosphere at Paris this week for its first regular-season game in France, despite a heightened security presence after civil unrest protests engulfed the capital last weekend.
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