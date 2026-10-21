Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
Commissioner Frank Bisignano calls it the largest records cleanup in the agency’s 91-year history.
Published:
Updated:
The Social Security Administration has announced that it has corrected some 50 million active Social Security numbers since President Trump took office in January 2025, marking what officials call the most sweeping database cleanup in the agency’s 91-year history.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
The Social Security Administration has announced that it has corrected some 50 million active Social Security numbers since President Trump took office in January 2025, marking what officials call the most sweeping database cleanup in the agency’s 91-year history.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cancel anytime