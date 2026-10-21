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Running back Kenneth Walker III earned the Most Valuable Player Award for his performance in leading the Seattle Seahawks to their Super Bowl victory over the New England Patriots last February and is the front-runner to capture the NFL MVP award this season if his dominance with the Kansas City Chiefs continues.
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Running back Kenneth Walker III earned the Most Valuable Player Award for his performance in leading the Seattle Seahawks to their Super Bowl victory over the New England Patriots last February and is the front-runner to capture the NFL MVP award this season if his dominance with the Kansas City Chiefs continues.
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