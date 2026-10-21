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Aim is to hijack Remembrance Sunday commemorating those who served in the World Wars.
Great Britain observes “Remembrance Sunday” each year on the second Sunday in November. The commemoration, which honors military and civilian service personnel who served in the World Wars and later conflicts, features a public ceremony at the Cenotaph on Whitehall in London. In attendance are members of the Royal Family, political leaders, and veterans.
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By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Great Britain observes “Remembrance Sunday” each year on the second Sunday in November. The commemoration, which honors military and civilian service personnel who served in the World Wars and later conflicts, features a public ceremony at the Cenotaph on Whitehall in London. In attendance are members of the Royal Family, political leaders, and veterans.
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