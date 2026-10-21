Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
The GOP is flooding money to incumbents rather than play offense in competitive areas.
Published:
Updated:
House Republicans are cutting another two districts out of their main Republican super PAC’s funding efforts, bringing the total number of districts abandoned in just the last few days to ten in total. Money is instead flowing to much redder territory currently held by the GOP, a sign that the race is no longer about keeping the House, but stopping the bleeding.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
House Republicans are cutting another two districts out of their main Republican super PAC’s funding efforts, bringing the total number of districts abandoned in just the last few days to ten in total. Money is instead flowing to much redder territory currently held by the GOP, a sign that the race is no longer about keeping the House, but stopping the bleeding.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cancel anytime