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By DAVID JONES|
Pollsters fear an insufficient number of GOP stalwarts will head to the polls on November 3.
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Pollster friends of mine are telling me Republicans are going to lose the House and maybe the Senate, because not enough traditional Republicans are going to come out and vote.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Pollster friends of mine are telling me Republicans are going to lose the House and maybe the Senate, because not enough traditional Republicans are going to come out and vote.
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