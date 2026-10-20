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‘I … understand that, like, if that’s your experience with somebody whose name is like mine, that leaves a terrible taste in your mouth.’
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Dr. Abdul El-Sayed acknowledged that he has to bridge the gap between Arab American and black voters during a sit-down interview at a restaurant, where he dined on fried chicken and said “too many black Detroiters” have had bad experiences with someone who “looks like me” and has a similar name.
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By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Dr. Abdul El-Sayed acknowledged that he has to bridge the gap between Arab American and black voters during a sit-down interview at a restaurant, where he dined on fried chicken and said “too many black Detroiters” have had bad experiences with someone who “looks like me” and has a similar name.
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