Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
If Democrats win the House, the Speaker could become a hostage of his own party.
Can the Democrats survive the socialists in their midst? Polls predict that the House minority leader, Hakeem Jeffries, has a good chance to become the next Speaker. He’d best be careful for what he wishes. While the left-leaning press predicts a “blue tsunami,” the likely scenario is a modest majority for the Democrats in the House, with the Senate up for grabs. Will Mr. Jeffries be happy with his shiny new, but small, gavel?
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Can the Democrats survive the socialists in their midst? Polls predict that the House minority leader, Hakeem Jeffries, has a good chance to become the next Speaker. He’d best be careful for what he wishes. While the left-leaning press predicts a “blue tsunami,” the likely scenario is a modest majority for the Democrats in the House, with the Senate up for grabs. Will Mr. Jeffries be happy with his shiny new, but small, gavel?
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