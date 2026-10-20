Can the Democrats survive the socialists in their midst? Polls predict that the House minority leader, Hakeem Jeffries, has a good chance to become the next Speaker. He’d best be careful for what he wishes. While the left-leaning press predicts a “blue tsunami,” the likely scenario is a modest majority for the Democrats in the House, with the Senate up for grabs. Will Mr. Jeffries be happy with his shiny new, but small, gavel?