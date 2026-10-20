Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
Marilu Henner and Shannon Purser spar over money, gender and liberal ideals in Matthew Freeman’s spirited play ‘The Ask.’
If you have access to a certain socio-economic milieu that’s well represented in Manhattan, you’ve met a woman like Greta, the elder of two characters featured in Matthew Freeman’s new play, “The Ask.”
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
If you have access to a certain socio-economic milieu that’s well represented in Manhattan, you’ve met a woman like Greta, the elder of two characters featured in Matthew Freeman’s new play, “The Ask.”
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