Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
From a daring aerial evacuation to a fully automated assault, Ukraine’s unmanned systems are redefining the modern battlefield.
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Ukraine has achieved a new unprecedented military milestone using unmanned systems: the first drone evacuation of a wounded soldier in combat history.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Ukraine has achieved a new unprecedented military milestone using unmanned systems: the first drone evacuation of a wounded soldier in combat history.
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