Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
It is demeaning to see prominent American press figures and candidates carping and whining about the cost of gasoline.
The populations of Great Powers don’t simper over small and temporary inconveniences when the vital national interest is at stake. It is demeaning to see prominent American press figures normally favorable to the Trump cause and even impressive Republican senatorial and congressional candidates carping and whining about the Iran war and the cost of gasoline.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
The populations of Great Powers don’t simper over small and temporary inconveniences when the vital national interest is at stake. It is demeaning to see prominent American press figures normally favorable to the Trump cause and even impressive Republican senatorial and congressional candidates carping and whining about the Iran war and the cost of gasoline.
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