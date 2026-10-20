Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
Analysts warn that the early vote tea leaves usually fail to offer a great deal of insight.
Published:
Updated:
Democrats are angry — at President Trump, at their own party’s leadership, and at the structure of our political system itself. They are undeniably motivated to vote, according to polling and higher turnout in the early vote. That latter data point isn’t always predictive, however.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Democrats are angry — at President Trump, at their own party’s leadership, and at the structure of our political system itself. They are undeniably motivated to vote, according to polling and higher turnout in the early vote. That latter data point isn’t always predictive, however.
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