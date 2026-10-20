Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
The invocation has been used by antisemites for decades.
During a rally for Senator Roger Marshall of Kansas on Monday, President Trump said Dr. Marshall is being painted as a “Shylock-type guy” by Democrats after Dr. Marshall reportedly charged high interest rates on unpaid medical bills and helped get dozens of women arrested during his time as an obstetrician-gynecologist. Dr. Marshall has denied he did anything out of the ordinary.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
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By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
During a rally for Senator Roger Marshall of Kansas on Monday, President Trump said Dr. Marshall is being painted as a “Shylock-type guy” by Democrats after Dr. Marshall reportedly charged high interest rates on unpaid medical bills and helped get dozens of women arrested during his time as an obstetrician-gynecologist. Dr. Marshall has denied he did anything out of the ordinary.
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