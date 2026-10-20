Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
The president asserts that the special counsel ‘lacks any personal knowledge regarding the issues in this matter.’
Published:
Updated:
President Trump is seeking to block Special Counsel Jack Smith from testifying in the president’s defamation suit against the British Broadcasting Corporation, docketed last year in federal court in Florida. The latest move underscores the lingering antagonism between the prosecutor and the White House.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
President Trump is seeking to block Special Counsel Jack Smith from testifying in the president’s defamation suit against the British Broadcasting Corporation, docketed last year in federal court in Florida. The latest move underscores the lingering antagonism between the prosecutor and the White House.
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