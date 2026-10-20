Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
The report also finds that women’s rights are increasingly restricted by Islamic law.
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Updated:
A new school curriculum in Syria glorifies violence, jihad, martyrdom and terrorists, while promoting sharia law and antisemitism, a new in-depth report has found.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
A new school curriculum in Syria glorifies violence, jihad, martyrdom and terrorists, while promoting sharia law and antisemitism, a new in-depth report has found.
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