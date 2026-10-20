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By DAVID JONES|
After Amy Acton’s mom calls her ‘a liar,’ the candidate’s brother steps to her defense, blasting Republicans for a ‘desperate, disgusting attack.’
Published:
Updated:
Ohio’s gubernatorial race has taken an ugly turn just two weeks ahead of Election Day as the campaign of Republican candidate Vivek Ramaswamy sidestepped responsibility for an ad featuring his opponent’s mother calling her daughter a “liar.” In response, the brother of the Democratic candidate, Amy Acton, furiously condemned the GOP candidate while acknowledging the siblings’ estrangement from their mom.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Ohio’s gubernatorial race has taken an ugly turn just two weeks ahead of Election Day as the campaign of Republican candidate Vivek Ramaswamy sidestepped responsibility for an ad featuring his opponent’s mother calling her daughter a “liar.” In response, the brother of the Democratic candidate, Amy Acton, furiously condemned the GOP candidate while acknowledging the siblings’ estrangement from their mom.
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