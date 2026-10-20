Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
‘Why should the U.S. go it alone?’ Secretary Bessent asks.
Published:
Updated:
President Trump is easing sanctions on Russian diesel, drawing accusations of siding with the Kremlin over Ukraine. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is countering that America’s European critics are the ones sucking up President Vladimir Putin’s petroleum and fueling the Kremlin’s war machine — ignoring Mr. Trump’s 2018 warning against doing just that.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
President Trump is easing sanctions on Russian diesel, drawing accusations of siding with the Kremlin over Ukraine. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is countering that America’s European critics are the ones sucking up President Vladimir Putin’s petroleum and fueling the Kremlin’s war machine — ignoring Mr. Trump’s 2018 warning against doing just that.
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