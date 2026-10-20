Has Vice President Vance been reading Herman Melville? We ask because the mantra of Melville’s Bartleby, “I would prefer not to,” captures Mr. Vance’s reluctance toward endorsing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. “I’m not getting involved in Israeli elections” is how Mr. Vance put it to Mark Halperin. The vice president adds that “I’m not anti-endorsing him. I’m not pro-endorsing him.” Has Mr. Vance confused himself with the Melvillian scrivener?