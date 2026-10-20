Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
‘I’m not anti-endorsing him. I’m not pro-endorsing him’ is how the vice president describes his stance on Prime Minister Netanyahu.
Has Vice President Vance been reading Herman Melville? We ask because the mantra of Melville’s Bartleby, “I would prefer not to,” captures Mr. Vance’s reluctance toward endorsing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. “I’m not getting involved in Israeli elections” is how Mr. Vance put it to Mark Halperin. The vice president adds that “I’m not anti-endorsing him. I’m not pro-endorsing him.” Has Mr. Vance confused himself with the Melvillian scrivener?
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Has Vice President Vance been reading Herman Melville? We ask because the mantra of Melville’s Bartleby, “I would prefer not to,” captures Mr. Vance’s reluctance toward endorsing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. “I’m not getting involved in Israeli elections” is how Mr. Vance put it to Mark Halperin. The vice president adds that “I’m not anti-endorsing him. I’m not pro-endorsing him.” Has Mr. Vance confused himself with the Melvillian scrivener?
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