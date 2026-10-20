Germany’s rightist party, Alternative für Deutschland, is poised to mount a campaign against the European Union. The party’s co-leader, Alice Weidel, will demand a de facto downsizing of the superstate, shifting more decision-making back to the capitals of EU member nations. This has the makings of a promising step toward reform of the continental behemoth, even if it falls short of AfD’s earlier calls to quit the EU. Will Europe’s other conservative blocs follow suit?