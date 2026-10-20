Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
Germany’s rightist party is poised to mount a campaign against the EU.
Germany’s rightist party, Alternative für Deutschland, is poised to mount a campaign against the European Union. The party’s co-leader, Alice Weidel, will demand a de facto downsizing of the superstate, shifting more decision-making back to the capitals of EU member nations. This has the makings of a promising step toward reform of the continental behemoth, even if it falls short of AfD’s earlier calls to quit the EU. Will Europe’s other conservative blocs follow suit?
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Germany’s rightist party, Alternative für Deutschland, is poised to mount a campaign against the European Union. The party’s co-leader, Alice Weidel, will demand a de facto downsizing of the superstate, shifting more decision-making back to the capitals of EU member nations. This has the makings of a promising step toward reform of the continental behemoth, even if it falls short of AfD’s earlier calls to quit the EU. Will Europe’s other conservative blocs follow suit?
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cancel anytime