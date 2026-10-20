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As allies of Riyadh shy from aiding Saudi Arabia in its hour of need, an unexpected former global power, the United Kingdom, is stepping into the void, sending fighter jets to the Arabian desert.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
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By THE NEW YORK SUN|
As allies of Riyadh shy from aiding Saudi Arabia in its hour of need, an unexpected former global power, the United Kingdom, is stepping into the void, sending fighter jets to the Arabian desert.
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