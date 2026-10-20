Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
Governor Hochul, who previously denies issues with Medicaid fraud in New York, touts the ‘coordinated crackdown.’
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Dr. Mehmet Oz, the head of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, joined New York and federal law enforcement in raids targeting fraud in adult daycare centers across the city Tuesday.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Dr. Mehmet Oz, the head of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, joined New York and federal law enforcement in raids targeting fraud in adult daycare centers across the city Tuesday.
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