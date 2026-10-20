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By DAVID JONES|
French authorities plan a massive police deployment and help from the military for ‘Acte II’ demonstrations expected this weekend.
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French authorities are planning a “massive” police deployment this coming weekend in response to calls for a new round of protests following demonstrations that turned destructive and violent last week. Among those particularly warned to take caution is National Rally leader Marine Le Pen, whose party is holding a convention at Paris this weekend.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
French authorities are planning a “massive” police deployment this coming weekend in response to calls for a new round of protests following demonstrations that turned destructive and violent last week. Among those particularly warned to take caution is National Rally leader Marine Le Pen, whose party is holding a convention at Paris this weekend.
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