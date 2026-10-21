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By DAVID JONES|
A storied English playwright takes aim at American politics through a Roman emperor’s smiling press secretary, sprightly played by Annaleigh Ashford.
Upon entering the Public Theater’s intimate Shiva Theater to see Caryl Churchill’s “Triumph,” audiences are greeted by a sign reading, in reference to the 20-minute play we’re about to see, “Everything the emperors are said to have done is taken from Suetonius, The Twelve Caesars,” a reference to a classic work by the Roman historian tracing the lives of the ancient empire’s leaders.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Upon entering the Public Theater’s intimate Shiva Theater to see Caryl Churchill’s “Triumph,” audiences are greeted by a sign reading, in reference to the 20-minute play we’re about to see, “Everything the emperors are said to have done is taken from Suetonius, The Twelve Caesars,” a reference to a classic work by the Roman historian tracing the lives of the ancient empire’s leaders.
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