Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
One hurdle is that billionaires have feet.
Wealth taxes are all the rage on the left these days, but they’re a terrible idea unless your real aim is to sabotage the American economy. After all, the idea of a wealth tax was first advocated by Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels in the “Communist Manifesto,” as a necessary early step on the path to socialism from capitalism.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Wealth taxes are all the rage on the left these days, but they’re a terrible idea unless your real aim is to sabotage the American economy. After all, the idea of a wealth tax was first advocated by Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels in the “Communist Manifesto,” as a necessary early step on the path to socialism from capitalism.
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