Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
A second Israeli official says a major campaign is underway to maintain an international peacekeeping presence in southern Lebanon.
The Lebanese military is not putting enough effort into dismantling Hezbollah’s military infrastructure in zones handed over by the IDF as the terror group continues to rearm, an Israeli military official has told The New York Sun.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
The Lebanese military is not putting enough effort into dismantling Hezbollah’s military infrastructure in zones handed over by the IDF as the terror group continues to rearm, an Israeli military official has told The New York Sun.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cancel anytime