Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
Starshield is used for military applications, unlike its civilian-deployed system Starlink.
A bipartisan chorus is now calling for investigations — and possibly a subpoena for Elon Musk — after Mr. Musk reportedly directed SpaceX to slow down the speed of Starshield in Ukraine. On Tuesday, the Wall Street Journal reported that Mr. Musk had personally made the decision to do so, which hampered Ukraine’s ability to intercept incoming Russian drones.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
A bipartisan chorus is now calling for investigations — and possibly a subpoena for Elon Musk — after Mr. Musk reportedly directed SpaceX to slow down the speed of Starshield in Ukraine. On Tuesday, the Wall Street Journal reported that Mr. Musk had personally made the decision to do so, which hampered Ukraine’s ability to intercept incoming Russian drones.
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