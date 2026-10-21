Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
Warrant raises prospect of a Maduro-Style raid.
Attorney General James Uthmeier of Florida is seeking to arrest Cuba’s former dictator, Raúl Castro, for first-degree murder over shooting down two civilian planes in 1996. The charges are now added to May’s federal indictment, raising the prospect of the kind of Special Forces raid that surrounded the arrest of Venezuela’s strongman, Nicolás Maduro.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Attorney General James Uthmeier of Florida is seeking to arrest Cuba’s former dictator, Raúl Castro, for first-degree murder over shooting down two civilian planes in 1996. The charges are now added to May’s federal indictment, raising the prospect of the kind of Special Forces raid that surrounded the arrest of Venezuela’s strongman, Nicolás Maduro.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cancel anytime