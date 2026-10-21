President Trump’s denial that a GOP candidate in Kansas, Senator Roger Marshall, is “some kind of a Shylock-type guy” for suing some 700 patients for medical bills has precipitated “slings and arrows” from the president’s opponents. The ADL, in a post on X that does not name Mr. Trump but is clearly a response, calls the name Shylock “rooted in a longstanding antisemitic stereotype” and reckons its “use can reinforce harmful tropes about Jews.”