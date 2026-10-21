Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
The jurist is hailed as ‘insanely talented’ and the ‘Queen of Compromise’ by a former colleague, Professor Noah Feldman.
Justice Elena Kagan excoriated the Supreme Court on which she sits less than two weeks before America votes, in what amounts to a stunning repudiation of the court’s recent spate of election-related rulings.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Justice Elena Kagan excoriated the Supreme Court on which she sits less than two weeks before America votes, in what amounts to a stunning repudiation of the court’s recent spate of election-related rulings.
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