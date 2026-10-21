Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
The campaign says it will spend $4 million promoting the ad.
The Republican candidate for governor in Ohio, Vivek Ramaswamy, is embracing a controversial ad featuring the estranged mother of his Democratic rival, Dr. Amy Acton, publicly acknowledging that his campaign produced it one day after facing criticism for a low blow.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
The Republican candidate for governor in Ohio, Vivek Ramaswamy, is embracing a controversial ad featuring the estranged mother of his Democratic rival, Dr. Amy Acton, publicly acknowledging that his campaign produced it one day after facing criticism for a low blow.
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