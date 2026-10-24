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By DAVID JONES|
Cook Political Report shifts race to “Lean D” as backlash grows over ad featuring opponent’s estranged mother.
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The Cook Political Report has moved its rating of the Ohio governor’s race from a toss-up to “Lean D,” signaling a potential advantage for Democrat Amy Acton following backlash over a controversial campaign ad from Republican Vivek Ramaswamy.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
The Cook Political Report has moved its rating of the Ohio governor’s race from a toss-up to “Lean D,” signaling a potential advantage for Democrat Amy Acton following backlash over a controversial campaign ad from Republican Vivek Ramaswamy.
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