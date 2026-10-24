A horde of more than 50 works is now on display at “Cézanne to Modigliani: Gifts of Modern Art from the Pearlman Collection,” at the Brooklyn Museum. The trove brings together art by Paul Cézanne, Amedeo Modigliani, Edgar Degas, Paul Gauguin, Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec, and Chaïm Soutine to provide a kind of omakase menu of Modernism. These are the artists who crossed the bridge into the 20th century, then detonated it behind them.