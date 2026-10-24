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By DAVID JONES|
More than 50 works from the Pearlman Collection testify to the achievements of the avant-garde at the City of Light.
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A horde of more than 50 works is now on display at “Cézanne to Modigliani: Gifts of Modern Art from the Pearlman Collection,” at the Brooklyn Museum. The trove brings together art by Paul Cézanne, Amedeo Modigliani, Edgar Degas, Paul Gauguin, Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec, and Chaïm Soutine to provide a kind of omakase menu of Modernism. These are the artists who crossed the bridge into the 20th century, then detonated it behind them.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
A horde of more than 50 works is now on display at “Cézanne to Modigliani: Gifts of Modern Art from the Pearlman Collection,” at the Brooklyn Museum. The trove brings together art by Paul Cézanne, Amedeo Modigliani, Edgar Degas, Paul Gauguin, Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec, and Chaïm Soutine to provide a kind of omakase menu of Modernism. These are the artists who crossed the bridge into the 20th century, then detonated it behind them.
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