Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
An elegant filmmaker who gave Hammer horror a craftsman’s care and a Gothic grandeur.
As Halloween gets ready to rear its monstrous head, the Metrograph has set out to do right by the ghosts, goblins and ghouls in our midst by mounting a retrospective devoted to the British director Terence Fisher (1904-80), “Hammer’s Master Smith.” Better a “smith” than an “auteur.” Fisher flatly stated that he was a “director for hire.” A former hand in the Merchant Navy, he started in the industry as a “clapper boy” and then moved on to the editing console. Fisher’s directorial debut, “A Song for Tomorrow” (1948), wasn’t much of anything, but he soldiered on and established himself as a capable workman.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
As Halloween gets ready to rear its monstrous head, the Metrograph has set out to do right by the ghosts, goblins and ghouls in our midst by mounting a retrospective devoted to the British director Terence Fisher (1904-80), “Hammer’s Master Smith.” Better a “smith” than an “auteur.” Fisher flatly stated that he was a “director for hire.” A former hand in the Merchant Navy, he started in the industry as a “clapper boy” and then moved on to the editing console. Fisher’s directorial debut, “A Song for Tomorrow” (1948), wasn’t much of anything, but he soldiered on and established himself as a capable workman.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cancel anytime