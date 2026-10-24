As Halloween gets ready to rear its monstrous head, the Metrograph has set out to do right by the ghosts, goblins and ghouls in our midst by mounting a retrospective devoted to the British director Terence Fisher (1904-80), “Hammer’s Master Smith.” Better a “smith” than an “auteur.” Fisher flatly stated that he was a “director for hire.” A former hand in the Merchant Navy, he started in the industry as a “clapper boy” and then moved on to the editing console. Fisher’s directorial debut, “A Song for Tomorrow” (1948), wasn’t much of anything, but he soldiered on and established himself as a capable workman.