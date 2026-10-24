On Friday, Apple released one of the biggest changes in the iPhone since Steve Jobs introduced the original: It was now available as a folding phone. Samsung has made folding phones for eight generations now, and both the Koreans and Chinese have debuted trifolds — but Cupertino has finally entered the market, and debuted what is expected to be by far the best-selling model in this niche market. It’s wider than most foldables, but the $1,999 Duo brings Apple’s premium look, software, feel, and price tag to the sector. Customers will have to pay $3,199 for the 2TB range-topping version.