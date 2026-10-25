Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
Generic polls, which could prove misleading, show significant movement toward Democrats and away from the GOP.
Published:
Updated:
With less than two weeks until the midterm elections, things look bad for President Trump’s Republican Party. Generic polls show significant movement toward Democrats and away from Republicans since Mr. Trump defeated Vice President Harris by 50 percent to 48 percent two years ago.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
With less than two weeks until the midterm elections, things look bad for President Trump’s Republican Party. Generic polls show significant movement toward Democrats and away from Republicans since Mr. Trump defeated Vice President Harris by 50 percent to 48 percent two years ago.
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